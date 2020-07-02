Berbice pupils confident of success in Grade 6 exams

As hundreds of Grade Six pupils turned out across the country to write the National Grade Six Assessment examinations during a pandemic, many were optimistic of their success while a few had mixed feelings.

Down at the Cropper Primary School in Albion, Corentyne, Berbice, pupils were seen masked up and standing at least five feet apart as they waited to enter the school compound. A health professional checked temperatures before students were allowed to enter the gate. Students were also required to have sanitizers.

Desks and benches were placed six feet apart while invigilators, the guard and teachers had masks, face shields and sanitizers.

Afterwards, a few students said that the first day of exams was easy. They stated that while they were unable to attend school in the months leading up to the exams, they were studying daily at home.

While some said they liked it better that they were given a chance to study at home, many preferred to be at school.

Staff and students at other schools also appeared to be adhering to the strict health guidelines.