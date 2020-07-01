WMMZ CC saddened at the passing of former Captain James Chandler

Past and present members of the West Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club (WMMZCC) of the West Coast Demerara is saddened at the passing of their former club Captain James Chandler, who passed away on Sunday last following a brief illness at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

James Chandler who only returned to Guyana in January this year was a member of the Guyana Police Force and would have served in ‘B’ and ‘D’ Division areas, proudly wearing the Guyana Police Force Uniform. Mr. Chandler, who was a dynamic left-handed batsman, started his Cricketing Career at the West Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club located a few buildings from his home.

He then went on to represent the senior West Demerara Team, West Demerara Police and Georgetown Police during his assignment with the force.

During his assignments in the GPF, Chandler would have played with the Berbice Police and several other Clubs in the first division league before migrating to the United States of America in the year 2000. In the USA, Chandler would have connected with his former Meten-Meer-Zorg/Police team mate Ejaz Asgarally, a former national wicket-keeper batsman.

According to former Meten-Meer-Zorg Club Captain Troy Khan, Chandler continued to play the game in the USA, representing the New York Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club.

A Wake will be kept tonight, while the funeral service will be held at his residence Lot 84 Third Street, West Meten-Meer-Zorg at 12:00hrs, thence to the West Meten-Meer-Zorg cemetery for Burial.