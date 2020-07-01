Three other charges for driver in Enmore hit-and run

Latest update July 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
– released on $575,000 bail
Alleged hit-and-run driver Stephen Pierre was yesterday granted bail on four charges related to the death of 16-year-old Sheldon Major and injury to 14-year-old Christopher Pollard at Enmore, East Coast Demerara.
Pierre, 28, of ‘C’ Field, West Coast Berbice, appeared in the Cove-and-John Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving; failing to render assistance; failing to report an accident and failing to stop after an accident.
He was released on $575,000 bail and is to return to court on July 14.
Sheldon Major and Christopher Pollard, of Lot 76 Enmore, East Coast Demerara, were found lying motionless on the East Coast Demerara public road near Enmore, East Coast Demerara, on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
They were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Major was pronounced dead on arrival and his cousin admitted in a critical condition.
Police found part of a number plate and other debris at the scene.
Investigators subsequently detained Pierre and impounded the vehicle, which he was allegedly driving.
