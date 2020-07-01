Those who undermine Guyana’s democracy will be held accountable – US State Secretary

The United States (US) Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo announced that he has instructed the US State Department to have all those who seek to undermine Guyana’s democracy be held accountable for their actions.

At media briefing at the US State Department earlier today, Pompeo offered congratulations to Guyana’s closest neighbour, Suriname on a smooth election and peaceful transition of power to a new National Assembly.

Turning to Guyana, Pompeo said “In contrast it has now been four months since Guyana’s elections…it is long past due for a peaceful transition of power. CARICOM and the OAS have certified the recount results. They should get on with it. I have instructed my Department to ensure that those who undermine Guyana’s democracy are held accountable”.