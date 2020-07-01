Rock crushes miner at Puruni

A Brazilian miner was crushed by a large rock Monday around 21:00hrs at a backdam in Puruni Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

The deceased has been identified as José Cicero, 55, an employee of Hard Rock Mining Company. According to a source, Cicero, was working the night shift when the tragic incident happened.

Cicero was in a pit with several other employees of the mining company; however, while the men were jetting the walls of the pit, the large rock fell from 40 feet high and crushed Cicero.

An alarm was raised and Cicero body was removed from underneath the rock.