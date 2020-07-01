Right back in the lap of GECOM

We are hopeful in our anticipation that the elections answers and guidance looked for from the CCJ would be forthcoming by the end of this week. And if and when that happens, then everything lands right back in the lap of GECOM. There is nothing difficult or dense about this, that after all the circling to here and there for time and advantage, it is right back to GECOM. Twist it and turn it, shout and scream all over the place, and that is where a nervous and strung out Guyana will be in a few short days hence.

For, all things considered, and in the simplest of terms, the reviewers of facts and circumstances, the CCJ’s separators of the law from the myriad of Guyanese interpretations have three options and decisions in front of them: they have jurisdiction or they do not. If they decide that they don’t, then it is back to GECOM. In the event that the ruling is that they do have jurisdiction, then the remaining two decisions are, after all the submissions and listening, the weighing and the balancing of the scales, they can arrive at a holding that is either for or against what is before their honourable selves. And the bottom line is that whichever way the learned tribunes of the CCJ go, it is back to GECOM. Whether late this week, or early next week, there we would be again staring (most likely glaring) at each other with the hardest and most unyielding of heated gazes.

Since all roads in July lead right back to GECOM, this means one thing only, and one person only. Since, it is automatic to envision the usual 3:3 deadlock on everything, this means that Guyana’s unending elections of 2020 ends up in the hands of the chairwoman, Ms. Claudette Singh, from where this country should finally be able to close out its first major chapter in this most sorry affair: a decision, that long awaited, much anticipated declaration. At this point in time, the best that could be said is that the fate of Guyana is going to come down and rest right there: in the mind and hands of the chairwoman. We will know soon what stuff she is made of, and of what we are made, too.

Or, in the extreme, it could be the otherwise, should the chair decide that the report submitted by the CEO of GECOM is patently lacking in credibility, and that it has standing in absurdity only, and so much so that she cannot in good conscience, and in her best judgment, go along with what is before her. Because so much of the unprecedented have characterized this elections season, and with emphasis on what has come before GECOM, this is neither off the wall, nor out of bounds. Nothing about the elections has been normal or possessing and manifesting the smoothness of the familiar and comforting charted.

This is where matters stand right now. The chair and commission have to wait upon a document, a final report from the CEO. It could be the same one that the CEO has already delivered. As much as we try, and we are doing so, it is inconceivable that he is going to revise or amend his earlier report disenfranchising some 115,000 voters in one fell swoop in any material way. That much is near absolutely certain, in this time of tremendous upheaval and uncertainty. This is worth saying one more time, and we at this paper say it because it is how we have evaluated the situation: it is doubtful to the most extreme limits possible, that the CEO has any intention to change his report in any consequential degree relative to those 115,000 votes reduced to ashes and hurled to the four winds.

The CEO of GECOM stands on strong grounds, since powerful friends have come forward to prop him up in identically immovable fashion. First, it was the visible and very audible point man for the coalition, Mr. Joseph Harmon, who made no bones as to how the coalition views and receives and supports the numbers embedded in the last report of the CEO of GECOM. The coalition stands behind it all with all of the strength and spirit of the group. And because the coalition is the controlling power in Guyana currently, that could very well be the deciding factor for this go around.

If there were any doubts about the coalition’s position, those should now have all been thoroughly purged. The president himself, Mr. David Granger, went public and stood unswervingly behind the report and all that it concluded. It is that the coalition won. And regardless of what is handed down by the CCJ, this is the declaration from the chair of GECOM that is expected, to which all the signs and portents point.