Rig-adier gon swear in himself as President

Dem Boys Seh…

De Rig-adier seh how he expect dem fuh get a swearing-in this week.

But he did not seh is who gon get swear-in. So it could well be dat he believe dat is Ir-faan.

He also seh how he agree with de Lolo report. But he didn’t seh which one.

De Rig-adier also seh how de Lolo man report tek into consideration of de “possibility of the contaminations” of de votes due to “anomalies and irregularities”.

But wait a second. Since when does de possibility of something happening mean it happen or gon happen?

Dem boys know dat dem gat a remote possibility dat de Rig-adier gon get sworn-in as President or dat some people gon get jail. But dat don’t mean dat he will get sworn in. Is just a possibility. Possibility is nah fact.

De man, however, behaving as if he living in he own dream world and will never wake up.

De army chief, Pat-trick West, not East,… gat eight more months fuh retire but he also gat leave fuh cover eight months.

He get sent on pre-retirement leave.

De Rig-adier gon appoint another man today fuh be acting Chief of Staff.

De Les-lie de Top Cop and Max-scene, he deputy, all got to retire and dem got leave.

Dem boys seh dat Rig-adier inconsistent.

Dem boys feel de Rig-adier should a lef the choosing of a new army boss fuh de new guvment. But is suh when you living in yuh own dream world.

Dem boys rememba when months after de elections, de Rid-adier, who dem boys like and use to think de world of, seh how he nah see dem Statements of Polls but he see spreadsheet.

Dem boys wan to remind he dat GEE-CUM had move from spreadsheet to bed sheet and den to cheat sheet.

Talk half and wait for Rig-adier to wake up and do de right ting and don’t try to swear heself in as president.