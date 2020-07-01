Recount figures must form basis of declaration – Canada Foreign Minister

A Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister, Michael Grant, has declared concern about the protracted electoral process in Guyana, and called for the recount figures to be used for a declaration.

Grant is the Assistant Deputy Minister for the Americas at Global Affairs Canada, which is the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development of the Government of Canada.

On Monday, Grant tweeted, “Very concerned that we still do not have an election result in Guyana. As demanded by CARICOM, the OAS and the Commonwealth, the outcome should be declared based on the recount, which was confirmed by the CARICOM observer team. This has gone on too long.”

Grant joins a list of foreign leaders who have spoken in support of the CARICOM team’s findings on the elections and the recount. The team had stated in its report that the recount results are completely acceptable and should form the basis of a declaration. The calls have come from officials from America, Britain, Canada, the European Union, the Kingdom of Norway, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, CARICOM, the Carter Center, the Commonwealth, and the Organization of American States.