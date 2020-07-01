Probation Dept. increases telephone support during COVID-19

Latest update July 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
The Probation and Social Services Department within the Ministry of Social Protection has increased accessibility to its offices countrywide. This, according to a statement issued by the Ministry has been achieved by including mobile numbers to its directory for members of the public who need counselling and other related social services support.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been projected that there will be an increase in several social issues, such as reported cases of domestic violence. “In this regard, the Department is committed to promoting the welfare of all Guyanese, particularly the vulnerable by providing social, financial and other material assistance,” the statement said.
For additional information, persons can visit the Department’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pssmospgy/ or the Ministry’s website https://mosp.gov.gy/.
The statement added, “Be assured that all calls will be treated with the highest degree of confidentiality and managed by the Ministry’s Probation and Social Services Officers.”
