Miner remanded for chopping ‘peacemaker’ to death

A 52-year-old miner was yesterday remanded to prison for the heinous killing of a peacemaker who had intervened in a brawl he had with his reputed wife.

Dionysius Macdeo called “Niggi” appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court and was slapped with a murder charge by Her Worship Crystal Lambert via Skype.

It is alleged that on June 23 last Macdeo murdered Tamesh (only name given) of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara. The incident occurred at Turtle Creek Landing, Mazaruni Region Seven.

Macdeo had reportedly admitted to chopping and stabbing the victim to death during an altercation.

The suspect claimed that he had used a small cutlass (called a ‘bushmaster’ by miners) to commit the crime.

He also told police that he had disposed of the murder weapon after running away from the scene.

On the day in question, the alleged killer was involved in a verbal dispute with his reputed wife which later turned physical.

The victim, who was nearby, rushed over to intervene.

However, this move infuriated the suspect and he dealt the victim several stabs and chops with a cutlass before making good his escape.

Police were called in and the man’s body was removed.

Ranks then began a massive manhunt for the suspect.

A few days later, ranks received information that he was hiding out in a nearby backdam within the same area.

A plan was immediately hatched to lure the suspect into a trap at night.

On Friday last, police were successful with their plans and the suspect was captured just after 22:00hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that attempts by police to contact the dead man’s relatives had proven futile. Nevertheless, this publication has learnt, the victim’s employer has identified him and has taken custody of the body. (Shervin Belgrave)