Man killed by ex son-in-law in scuffle over grandson

The death of a 54-year-old man of Lot 6 Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown is now being treated as a homicide after he succumbed to head injuries sustained in an alleged scuffle with his former son-in-law over his grandson.

Alexi Gomes died on Thursday last while receiving treatment at the Woodlands Hospital.

A post mortem revealed that Gomes passed away as a result of blunt trauma to the brain caused by fatal blows to the head.

Family members told Kaieteur News that Gomes had travelled from New York on March 3 last to bring his four-year-old grandson to meet his former son-in-law (the child’s father).

The grandson was reportedly spending time with his father in a separate house in the Riverview area.

However, on June 21, Father’s Day, things turned ugly when Gomes left his house to buy beers and saw his ex son-in-law and grandson standing in front of a shop in Riverview.

Gomes reportedly approached the two and stretched out his arms to hug the little boy. This, according to reports, somehow aggravated the child’s father who retaliated by pulling the child away.

Surprised by his ex son-in-law’s move, Gomes reportedly pulled back his grandson to hug him. Once again, the man pulled away the child but this time it was followed by a punch to Gomes’ face causing him to fall to the ground.

When Gomes recovered from the blow, a scuffle ensued between the two. It was revealed that the ex son-in-law then located a piece of wood nearby and struck Gomes twice to his head. Gomes was rendered unconscious.

A relative, who was nearby, saw what transpired and rushed to the man’s assistance and with the help of others took him home.

Sometime later Gomes regained consciousness and made his way to the Ruimveldt Police Station and lodged a complaint.

He was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was treated and sent away.

Police started an investigation and the assailant was apprehended on Tuesday June 23 last.

However, on the same day the assailant was arrested, Gomes, around 14:00hrs, collapsed at his home. He was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where he died on Thursday last.

The assailant was held for a day and subsequently released on bail. However, Kaieteur News was informed that the assailant was re-arrested yesterday.