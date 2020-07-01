Guyana gets ‘pre-fab’ housing units to aid COVID-19 fight

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has been helping Guyana with its fight against the dreaded COVID-19 disease. In this regard, Guyana was recently the recipient of a donation of 48 pre-fabricated housing units.

The eight feet by 10 feet units which can accommodate two COVID-19 patients have been erected in Mahaicony, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Moruca, Region One (Barima/Waini).

In a press statement, the Ministry of Public Health revealed that the ‘pre-fab’ units are for temporarily use as isolation and quarantine facilities to accommodate COVID-19 patients where buildings are not available to keep them until they have fully recovered.

Currently, eight of the housing units are set up in Region One, which is one of the current hotspots for the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) which is assisting the Ministry with the setting up of these units indicated that units will also be sent to locations in Regions Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) and Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) over the next week.

The Ministry, in its release, lauded the UNHCR Guyana office for the timely and critical gesture, which is a fillip to local efforts to help boost resistance against the resurgent virus currently sweeping the globe with deadly effects.

“On Tuesday, the WHO website said there were 96,286 new cases with 502,278 deaths internationally.

Confirmed cases stood at 10,117,687. In Guyana up to Tuesday morning, official figure, 235, confirmed COVID-19 cases with 12 deaths from the 2,552 tests conducted,” the statement said.

The government statistics indicates that 109 persons are in institutional isolation and a similar number recovered, while 18 are currently under institutional quarantine.

“The Ministry wishes to thank all of the partners locally and internationally that continue to contribute to the fight against this disease,” the statement added.