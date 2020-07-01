Govt. resumes COVID-19 public assistance programme

– 1700 eligible for vouchers on Coastland

– Hinterland to get packaged hampers

After two-month hiatus…

After more than two months of halting the Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC’s) hamper distribution to facilitate a long-term strategic approach to relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, eligible citizens have begun to receive public assistance.

According to a government release, through a collaborative effort, the Ministry of Finance, CDC, the Ministry of Social Protection, the COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat and the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPO), the distribution of the COVID-19 public assistance vouchers to eligible persons has commenced.

The beneficiaries were required to apply online or by calling the Ministry of Social Protection to register for the public assistance. Following a verification exercise by the Ministry of Communities, during Phase One of the programme, 1700 persons were deemed eligible to receive the vouchers on the coastland. Eligible hinterland residents will receive packaged hampers, which cater to their Indigenous diets, the release noted.

“Eligible persons living on the coastland will receive the vouchers via the Post Office’s Registered mail system and would be required to sign upon receiving it. These vouchers can be en-cashed at several supermarkets across the country and will provide recipients with fresh foods, dry ration and sanitation items. Recipients would then be required to select a supermarket from the list accompanying the voucher and call ahead 24 hours before they intend to uplift the items covered by the voucher. The name and identification card (ID) number of the recipient must be provided,” the release outlined.

It continued, “On the following day, recipients are required to visit that supermarket, taking with them the voucher and their ID Card. These must be presented to the supermarket representative, who will verify the information. Once verification has been completed, the recipient will be issued with a package containing the items covered by the voucher.”

Beneficiaries are asked to observe all necessary protocols when uplifting their groceries.

The voucher is not transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash.”

The programme targets single-parent households, households in which one or more persons suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19 and households that are managed by elderly persons or persons living with disabilities.

Persons interested in receiving public assistance can download the application form at https://mosp.gov.gy/ or https://government.gy/eform/241 or contact the Ministries of Communities and Social Protection on toll free numbers: 264 2690|225 6202| 227 4410| 232 0952| 337 2667 – Monday to Fridays between 08:00hrs and 12:00 noon; 615 0507| 615 9495| 615 9990| 615 7839|665 2271| 615 9727| 615 7829 – Monday to Friday between 12:00 noon and 17:00hrs; 615 9730| 615 9704| 615 9825| 615 9729| 615 9518| 615 8474| 616 2576 – Saturdays and Sundays between 09:00 and 17:00 hrs.

Only eligible applicants will receive the assistance, the statement noted.