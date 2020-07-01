Confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 245

Latest update July 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Jul 01, 2020

Ten new Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday bringing the country’s total to 245. Over the last week, Guyana has seen a huge increase in the number of confirmed cases of the disease, primarily coming from Regions One and Seven.
To date, the number of deaths remains at 12, while there are 119 persons in isolation, 16 in quarantine and one in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). As of yesterday, 114 persons have recovered.
Meanwhile, according to a release from Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region Seven, Dr. Edward Sagala, the Mining town of Bartica has recorded its 6th case.
Last Wednesday, Bartica recorded its first case, after which four family members of the individual, including a three-year-old child, also tested positive.
This prompted another 16 individuals, including healthcare workers, to also be tested. Of this number, one person tested positive.
The total number of positive cases in Region Seven now stands at 37, most of which were out of Aranka.
The RHO in the statement said that residents of Bartica appear to be carefree toward the pandemic. “Simply put, most residents seem not to care. This virus is not going away anytime soon, as many may want to believe. It has no respect for age, sex or sexuality, economic standing, etc. It kills!” he warned.

