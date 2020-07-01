CCJ hears recount case today

Latest update July 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will today hold a singular hearing for the recount case, filed before it by People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) presidential candidate, Irfaan Ali, to challenge the ruling of the Court of Appeal in the case of Eslyn David v. the Guyana Elections Commission.The matter is ultimately about the elections results and whether Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield should revise the results of the recount to remove votes, which he considers invalid. The major issue driving public interest in the matter is that whether such a revision could ultimately determine the victor in the March 2 General Elections. While the recount shows that the PPP/C won 233,336 valid votes over APNU+AFC’s 217,920 valid votes, Lowenfield’s revision seeks to dump 115,844 valid votes, giving a victory to the coalition.
Jul 01, 2020Past and present members of the West Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club (WMMZCC) of the West Coast Demerara is saddened at the passing of their former club Captain James Chandler, who passed away on Sunday...
