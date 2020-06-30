Trio remanded to prison for robbing boss with violence

Three young miners were yesterday remanded to prison for robbery with violence committed on their 62-year-old employer, Adam DaSilva.

Christopher James, 20, and Jermain Melville, 19, both of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, and 23-year-old Dellon Benjamin of Suddie, Sandhill Creek, appeared at the Bartica Magistrate Court where they were charged by Magistrate Crystal Lambert via Skype.

It is alleged that on June 26, the three men beat and robbed their Brazilian employer of 14.2 pennyweights of raw gold at Sand Hill Oku Landing, Mazaruni, Region Seven.

The miners were not allowed to plea to the charge and will make their next court appearance on July 27. The trio had alleged that their employer did not want to pay them, so they then took actions into their own hands and assaulted DaSilva, took the gold and left.

A report was made to the Police and DaSilva was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital and later transferred to Georgetown for further treatment. Medical reports revealed that DaSilva suffered a broken leg as a result of the attack.