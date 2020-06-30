Trio remanded to prison for robbing boss with violence

Latest update June 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Three young miners were yesterday remanded to prison for robbery with violence committed on their 62-year-old employer, Adam DaSilva.
Christopher James, 20, and Jermain Melville, 19, both of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, and 23-year-old Dellon Benjamin of Suddie, Sandhill Creek, appeared at the Bartica Magistrate Court where they were charged by Magistrate Crystal Lambert via Skype.
It is alleged that on June 26, the three men beat and robbed their Brazilian employer of 14.2 pennyweights of raw gold at Sand Hill Oku Landing, Mazaruni, Region Seven.
The miners were not allowed to plea to the charge and will make their next court appearance on July 27. The trio had alleged that their employer did not want to pay them, so they then took actions into their own hands and assaulted DaSilva, took the gold and left.
A report was made to the Police and DaSilva was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital and later transferred to Georgetown for further treatment. Medical reports revealed that DaSilva suffered a broken leg as a result of the attack.
Jun 30, 2020Nicolette Fernandes is most outstanding player he has Coached By Sean Devers At the age of 76, Carl Ince is Guyana’s National Squash Coach and during his 20-year Coaching Career, which is not...
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 29, 2020
Jun 29, 2020
Jun 28, 2020
Jun 28, 2020
Make no mistake about it; life is about all types of humans some of whom are so full of themselves that maybe they cannot... more
I met a friend a few days ago. He looked all stressed out. I asked him what was the problem, and he replied that he just... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]