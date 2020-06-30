Travis Chase’s vehicle torched in Ministry’s compound – arson confirmed

– Arson confirmed

A brand new Honda CRV belonging to popular television journalist, Travis Chase was torched yesterday within the Ministry of Public Service’ compound on Vlissengen Road and Durban Streets.The SUV was reportedly set on fire at around 02:45hrs. The security guard on duty explained that she had not seen the person responsible because there was a heavy downpour of rain and the area of fence which he jumped was very dark, in addition to sucker trees looming over the area.

The Fire Department has concluded upon investigation that the fire was deliberately set, hence making it an act of arson, with a flammable liquid being used as an accelerant. CCTV footage in the compound showed the fire being lit on the hood of the vehicle and eyewitnesses also confirmed seeing the alleged perpetrator with a container scaling the fence.

Chase relayed to Kaieteur that he had asked to park the car in the compound at nights for security purposes and he would usually remove it by morning so that the ministry staff could park. He stated that he has been doing this for years as he is living close by. When asked if he can think of any motive for the arson, Chase related that since he is an investigative journalist that can very well be the reason.

The fire has also damaged a ministry bus that was parked near Chase’s vehicle as well as the car of the ministry’s mechanic and a motorcycle belonging to another ministry employee. The entire shed was left scorched as well as the fence area and the ministry’s sign outside.

Further investigations on the matter are being carried out by the police.