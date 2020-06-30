Rig-adier claim de whole world lie pun he

Dem Boys Seh…

When a man lie to a woman too often, de woman does get suspicious over anything he do. Is de same ting with de guvment. Dem lie to de people so often dat de people nah trust dem. If dem fart de people does think is a explosion.

De HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See don’t want come out from office. So dem lying to dem supporters and dem families telling dem all kinds of nancy stories. Dem tell so much lies dem forget what dem say yesterday.

Dem tell so much lies dat anything dem do, de people get suspicious.

Yesterday, dem announce a new Chief-of-Staff of de army. Fuss was Best, then was West. Now is Bess.

Some people get jittery when dem read de news. Dem feel dat is part of a plan fuh de army tek over de country.

But dem boys wan tell them dat duh can’t happen. And nuttin like dat is going to happen.

Soulja Bai or ‘Rig-adier’, as he is now being called, gat to fight all de media houses, dem foreign countries and sure as day will get sanctions from CARI-Gone, Cum-on-Wealth, and de rest of de world including de A, B,C, D and F to U countries, including de EU.

He and he boys dem seh de whole world lie pun dem.

De man wha dem pick fuh become de Chief-of-Staff is a professional soulja. He is a good man who gun ensure dat de army stay under civilian rule and na do anything that is illegal and unlawful.

He know weh he new seat deh. Lil Joe can’t say de same. Lil Joe seh dat de CARI-Gone must know dat it seat deh in Guyana. Dem Boys want he fuh know dat at least CARI-Gone gat a seat.

Dem boys ain’t know wheh he seat deh. It no longer deh in de Office of de President. And dem boys nah sure whether ‘Riga-dier’ gun gun give he a seat in de National Assembly.

De ‘Riga-dier’ living in Disney Land. He playing Mickey Mouse with de elections. Dem boys hear he seh he only accepting de Lolo man results. He nah realize he nah gat no say in de declaration.

Is de Commission dat gat to declare de results and he gat to accept what declare just like he used to seh he would do. But dem boys believe he now talking in he sleep.

Talk half and wait fuh see if ‘Rigadier’ was fooling de people when dem tek out de picture of he praying.