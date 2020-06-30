Labourer succumbs after setting himself on fire

A labourer attached to the Nand Persaud Rice Factory reportedly set himself on fire on the 25th June 2020, succumbing days later.

Dead is 34-year-old Naresh Rampergas called Bobby of Lot 81 Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice. Reports are that the incident took place on the 25th June between 01:37 hrs and 03:05 hrs at his address mentioned.

Based on the information provided to the police by his wife, Roopdhai Gordial called Jenny, 39, a laundress at the Port Mourant Hospital, on the 22nd June her husband left for work around 06:25 am and returned home around 17:00 hrs. On his return, she noticed that he seemed bothered about something since his facial expression was unpleasant and he did not speak to her.

The following day, she said, he did not go to work but while she tried to enquire if there was any issue, he again did not speak to her. A few days passed and he still maintained his distant and on the 25th at about 03:05 am she was awoken by a sound. She told police that when she got up to check, she realised her husband was not in the bed so she got up and peeked out their bedroom window when she noticed a “red light” near the outdoor fireside. Gordial said she then ran out into the yard to check on what was lighting and was met with the horrific scene of her husband’s body in flames. She said she began to scream and the neighbours were alerted. The neighbours then rushed over with pieces of old clothing to help to extinguish the fire from his body. The police were contacted and Rampergas, who was still breathing, was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and admitted in a critical state. He died the following day.

Meanwhile, this publication was informed that Rampergas had made an initial attempt to end his life in January followed by several others. His body is presently at the New Amsterdam Hospital mortuary.