It is time to move forward – CIOG

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) is of the view that the time has come for the leaders of Guyana to move on and do what is best for the country.

In a statement to the press last evening, President of the CIOG Shahabudeen Ahmad appealed for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to declare the winner of the March 2, General and Regional Elections “as soon as the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has made its ruling.”

The statement read, “Guyanese citizens have demonstrated admirable restraint and patience while the election process and its results have been subjected to many stages of overview and review prior to verification. After intense scrutiny, the CARICOM Observer Team declared that they were of the “unshakeable belief that the people of Guyana expressed their will at the ballot box on March 2”.

The body went on to give credit to the recount exercise, adding “all International and CARICOM observers have vouched that Guyana’s 2020 election process was free, fair, and credible. The Guyanese people should be proud of this accomplishment, for when democracy wins, everyone wins.”

“Now it is time,” the CIOG stated, “to honor and respect the will of the people as expressed by the majority of the electorate at the polls. It is time to move forward and work unitedly for the wellbeing and success of the entire nation.”

Furthermore, the CIOG made appeals for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to uphold the rule of law in a responsible manner while simultaneously monitoring and addressing any inflammatory actions in order to serve and protect all Guyanese citizens.