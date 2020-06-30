From colonial subjects of England to colonial subjects of the PNC

Make no mistake about it; life is about all types of humans some of whom are so full of themselves that maybe they cannot distinguish a certain lower part of their body from an upper part. It was Shakespeare who wrote the line below;

“But man, proud man

Drest in a little brief authority,

Most ignorant of what he’s most assur’d.”

In what they think they will receive plaudits for, some fools fitted out in self-deluding knowledge have submitted that Guyanese are being treated like colonial subjects by foreign actors in the way they have pronounced on rigged elections. This is just not ignorance of what you think you know; this is morbid delusion.

Foreign governments, including our own CARICOM sisters and brothers, have saved this country from being the colonial subjects of a party that wants to rule Guyana forever. At least we fought the English who showed no intention of wanting to rule us forever. The PNC, their surrogates and the little fools dressed in brief authority want us to be the PNC’s colonial subjects once more.

Here is a little story most people in Guyana may have a passing knowledge about. They would have no direct knowledge because about 70 percent of our population is forty years of age and under. There was once a leader of Guyana named Forbes Burnham.

Burnham never embodied the embrace of the Guyanese people because he couldn’t win a free election so he rigged all the elections from 1968 to 1980. When he died his successor, Desmond Hoyte engineered the worst fraudulent national poll until Mingo and Lowenfield, APNU and the AFC came along in 2020.

So in effect all those born after 1968 were the colonial subjects of Burnham. He decided everything about Guyana without consulting anyone. His insanity reached its climax when in addressing his party comrades in 1976 at his party headquarters in Sophia, announced that he is giving legally authority to his party the PNC over the actual state itself. At that congress, he put a name for such an arrangement, “paramountcy of the party”.

In the sixties in the US, there was a popular slang word used to describe people who have no substance but are fakes. The term was “jive-ass.” A leader had to be a jive-ass to declare his party had legal authority over the state itself and that party could not win a general election. This was frightening because it meant that state security, judiciary and public servants had to take instructions from persons in the PNC since the PNC was higher than state institutions. Guyanese became the colonial subjects of the PNC.

Those who are full of themselves think they can mask their support for PNC rigging of elections by claiming that CARICOM, hemispheric governments, the US, Canada, the EU and the UK are treating us like colonial subjects. Now witness carefully the banal masturbation of those who cry about foreign interference. The emphasis is on foreign interference but no mention of rigged election by Mingo, Lowenfield, PNC and AFC.

This is not only banal masturbation, it is immoral masturbation, because in effect is telling us that we must reject our colonial masters in foreign lands and accept our renewed colonial master – the PNC. So we will still end up as colonial subjects. We will never be free. I used the word, “renewed” because we were once colonial subjects of Forbes Burnham and his PNC. It was only the death of Burnham and the pressure of democratic countries that allowed us to vote after 1992 and have those votes counted.

Now those who are crying about re-colonization like ACDA and the surrogates of the PNC who want the foreign actors to stop treating us like colonial subjects, are serious, they are dead serious. They know that their party cannot get back in power and their man cannot be sworn in as president because it is these foreign actors that are refusing to allow the PNC to colonize us again.

What is sickening about these hypocrites is their sickening dishonesty. You may not like David Hinds but the guy is honest and straight forward. He has taken a side. He says that he wants the election to be declared in favour of APNU because he doesn’t like the PPP.

You can fault him for accepting rigged elections but you cannot knock him for being a jive-ass. The other jive-asses don’t have the courage to say that they don’t accept the results; they want APNU+AFC in power. So they masturbate in front of the world, using the sheet of foreign colonial denunciation.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)