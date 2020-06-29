Soulja Bai name gon change to Rigadier

If all dem who plotting and conspiring to steal de election had put dem energies to help fight de COVID 19, de virus would a dun run from Guyana and gone back to wheh it come from.

When you want tek tricks and mek it a living, you gat to come to Guyana and talk to de HAP-New+ HAY-Eff-See. De Coalition would outsmart even de devil.

Guyana is being made to look like all dem people who live hay is a pack of idiots.

De whole world done know wha going on with de elections. Yet Guyanese debating who gat jurisdiction and who acting constitutionally.

De problem was not with de election. De problem is dishonesty of those who trying fuh thief de election.

Some ah dem bread well-buttered. But dem want it now be nut-buttered. Others nah know wha dem gon do when guvment change. So dem fighting fuh stay in power.

Dem boys in a way glad how things playing out. Because dem boys getting fuh see people fuh who they truly are. De masks dropping off dem face.

You gat some people who turn out to be educated dunces. With all dem education, dem still want fuh mek people believe lie.

Dem trying so hard to convince people about a lie dat dem start to believe dem own lie. De devil nah stand a chance with dem.

Dem boys gon lose a lot of friends on purpose. Because dem boys nah want some of dem people around dem no more. Dem like snake in de grass. Dem see wrong and call it right. Dem support dishonesty.Dem boys nah gat problem with dem supporting de party wha dem like. But when it comes to dishonesty, dem boys does draw de line. You and me cannot be friends if you is a barefaced liar and thief. Sorry…find some other friends.

Dem boys gone.

Talk half and hope Soulja Bai name nah change to Rigadier.