Region Three sets up COVID-19 screening checkpoints

Health Officials in Region Three have set up several screening checkpoints to help contain the transmission and spread of the coronavirus.
The checkpoints have since been established at main entry points of Region Three including the Vreed-en-Hoop and Parika stellings, and at the Hubu and Demerara Harbour bridges.
According to the official attached to the Region, commuters are now subject to have their temperatures checked at the major entry points.
“The officials revealed that screening units are usually comprised of nurses and police officers. The nurses take the temperature and the officers are on site to ensure that the commuters comply with the health check regulations.
“Once any commuter, based on the screening of health workers, shows a certain spike in temperature, that person is first questioned to determine if he /she has any other symptoms and if they do, the Unit collects their personal information and a surveillance team follows up the suspected case.
“That person, according to the officials, is instructed to self isolate until he/she gets tested for the virus. This is all part of efforts to help the Region keep COVID-19 from spreading,” the official explained.
Region Three currently has more than 17 positive Coronavirus cases. Regional Health Officer of Region Three, Dr. Cerdel McWatt had previously explained that the region has quarantine facilities for suspected cases and isolation facilities for those testing positive.
He explained that relatives of Guyana’s initial COVID-19 case were isolated and observed in the region’s step-down care facility and it has been functioning as an isolation facility ever since.
He said other measures have been implemented to detect possible COVID-19 cases and subject them to immediate quarantine where they will be tested.
Added to this, Dr. McWatt disclosed that the region’s testing capacity is being maximised as the Mobile Unit was recently in La Parfaite Harmonie and Cornelia Ida allowing residents to have their samples collected for testing.
This can also be done at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.
Dr. McWatt had also appealed to the residents in the region to stay safe by practising the necessary COVID-19 precautions.
He noted that there are several activities, which the Regional Health Emergency Committee has embarked on to respond to the presence of the virus in the region.
