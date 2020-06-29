Moruca group spreads COVID-19 education through flyers, video

As the threat of COVID-19 spreads throughout the Moruca sub-district, one man has joined in the fight against this global pandemic.

Marti De Souza, an Education Officer from the Mabaruma sub-region, has taken it upon himself to educate the people of Moruca and by extension Guyana, on the ser

iousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marti, a Morucan by birth, was motivated to do such after several members of his family tested positive for the virus.

“For several days I studied the situation, thinking why it was that it (the virus) was spreading so rapidly? And what could I do from Mabaruma?”Marti said.

The realisation that not enough information was being disseminated in Moruca soon drove Marti to come up with the simple message of “prevention is better than cure.”

Marti expressed that the sub-district of Moruca has held a special place in his heart, having gone to school and lived there most of his life.

“I was afraid for the safety of my family, many of whom are teachers. The night that my niece was diagnosed with COVID-19, I started designing simple flyers and posters that I made shareable through social media…”

Many of Marti’s close friends and colleagues soon joined the bandwagon by sharing these posters and flyers. The number of shares peaked to the thousands on social media platforms. Marti soon realized that he wasn’t the only one with the safety of Moruca in mind.

He found a group of vibrant young people who all shared the same vision. Impressed by their willingness to support his cause, Marti immediately joined the group.

The members, who call themselves the COVID-19 Research and Support Group (CRSG), operates under the hash tag #StaySafeMoruca.

The CRSG recently produced a two-minute video highlighting proper hand washing techniques as well as promoting social distancing.

It’s been viewed by over a thousand people in Guyana and overseas.

“I consider myself part of a larger group which is dedicated to the same fight: Spreading awareness and curbing the spread of Covid19 in Moruca and by extension the country.”

Marti revealed that the group is currently working on a second video, which will tell the story directly from those infected, with the hope that this will reach deep into the hearts of all viewers and COVID-19 will be given the serious attention it deserves.

Marti noted that many members of the CRSG have been operating out of isolation and quarantine. He added that the group also comprises Ministry of Public Health officials and members of the media who have all been working diligently in spreading the message.

Moruca, the largest Indigenous community in the country does not largely benefit from national radio and television. This means that residents are less likely to be exposed to information regarding the severity of the pandemic.

Marti believes that this lack of information has caused many of the residents to have a laid-back approach to precautionary measures.

“Hopefully, our voices and the voices of those infected will be heard, even by the few non-believers who still remain,” the Education Officer added.

The road to eradicating COVID-19 is no doubt a long and winding one. With limited resources and health personnel to their disposal, the Health Department of Moruca sub-region is facing what is now considered their greatest challenge.

But Marti De Sousa pledged that he will “keep on fighting by producing and sharing these flyers and posters until the message is loud and clear and Covid19 is curbed. “