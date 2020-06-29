Moruca gets eight prefab housing units to host Covid-19 patients

– CMO says most Regions One and Seven covid-19 cases asymptomatic

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) recently installed eight prefab housing units in Moruca, Region 1 to house COVID-19 patients. Moruca was recently deemed the epicenter for the Region. These units were donated by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Up to last Thursday, Region 1 accounted for 42 cases of Covid-19 while Aranka in Region 7 had 31. Bartica also recorded its first case on the same day; this was followed by an additional 4 cases on Friday, of which all are related to the first patient.

During the Ministry of Public Health’s daily update last Friday, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) pointed out that most of the cases emanating from these regions do not show any symptoms.

“We have indicated that a large number of positive cases in both of these regions have no signs and symptoms, so they are what we call asymptomatic. These persons can transmit this disease and you will not even know that they are sick because there is no sign to tell you this. I continue to urge you to wear a mask and observe the physical distance guidelines provided.”

In a previous update, the CMO had stated that “an analysis of the data provided thus far has indicated that Moruca is the epicenter for the Region. It is therefore of importance that all residents of Moruca be on guard and take all the necessary precautions to prevent the further spread of this infection. We are urging you to support the health team in this area by coming forward for testing if you have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, by staying home unless it is necessary for you to come out, and if you must come out ensure that your nose and mouth are covered.

We ask that there is no congregating of persons, and that all passenger vehicles adhere to the guidelines that were provided.”

He also urged the Toshaos and Village councillors to ensure that their villagers are cooperating and adhering to all protocols.

From Thursday June 18, Guyana began seeing an upward spiral in the number of confirmed cases beginning with an increase of 12, followed by 21 on Monday, June 22, followed consecutively by one, three, six and 15 on Friday. Last Saturday, the statistics remained the same.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently added three new symptoms of the novel coronavirus to its list. Congestion/runny nose, nausea, and diarrhea were added to the list that already included fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell and sore throat.

When the pandemic first began, fever, cough, and shortness of breath were reported to be the most common signs of a COVID-19 infection. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, with most people beginning to experience them two to 14 days following exposure to the novel virus, or SARS-CoV-2.