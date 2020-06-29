Latest update June 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Foxy Ladies FC players receives GFF Covid-19 Relief Hampers

Jun 29, 2020 Sports 0

Members of the Foxy Ladies Football Club based at Den Amstel on the West Coast of Demerara were yesterday recipients of a number of food hampers donated to the club by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) as part of their covid-19 relief for members.
Ten members were presented with their hampers by Secretary of the Club, Denise Lovell at Dads Fish Shop, Den Amstel and they all expressed gratitude to the GFF for the timely gesture which comes at a challenging time for families.

Members of the Foxy Ladies Football Club of Den Amstel displaying their hampers after receiving same yesterday at the Dads Fish Shop, Den Amstel, WCD.

“We at the Foxy Ladies FC would like to express our appreciation to President Wayne Forde and the Guyana Football Federation for their generosity at this time. All the members are appreciative and noted that the items will go a long way in assisting their families to ride the waves of this covid-19 pandemic that continues to rock the world,” Lovell stated.
Members of the Den Amstel Football Club will also receive the hampers as well as other Regional Members Associations of the GFF.

 

