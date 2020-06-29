Cops break up 4:00 A.M bike and horse races on Homestretch Avenue

Latest update June 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
– over 100 to be charged for breaching COVID-19 curfew
Police from ‘A’ Division yesterday arrested 135 people, impounded several motorcycles and even one horse, after breaking up a 4:00 A.M horse-cart and motorbike races on Homestretch Avenue.
The impounded bikes and horse, along with the arrested bikers, horse cart racers and spectators, were taken to the Brickdam Police Station.
The alleged culprits were placed in the station compound, where they were processed before being released on station bail.
They are to be charged for various offences, including breaching the 6:00 P.M to 6:00 A.M COVID-19 curfew.
Horse-cart and bike racing are regular features along Homestretch Avenue, particularly on Sundays. Large bets are reportedly placed on participants.
The area is transformed into a ‘racetrack’ with horse-carts speeding alongside traffic
