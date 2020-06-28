Toddler drowns in bucket of water

A mother, 20, is in grief after she discovered the motionless body of her 11-month-old baby girl, in a bucket of water Friday morning.

The dead toddler has been identified as Tatiana Alexander, the third child to her parents, Ruel Francis and Vanessa Alexander.

The family shares a home together at the Charity New Extension Scheme, located on the Essequibo Coast.

According to Vanessa, sometime around 10:00hrs she left for the canal, which is located behind their home, to get the laundry done.

At that time, the toddler was left upstairs in the care of her husband.

The woman’s husband reportedly fell asleep, leaving the young toddler unsupervised.

Vanessa told Kaieteur News yesterday: “My husband does work as a porter at the Charity Hospital. And the night he work late, he come home till 7 o’ clock in the morning, and he said that he tired and he gun try catch some rest so he can go back to work.”

After washing for more than an hour, the woman said that she returned upstairs, but her baby was nowhere to be seen.

After searching around the home for a while, Vanessa made a shocking discovery that will scar her for the rest of her life.

With tears in her eyes, the woman said: “I check around and something tell me check behind the door. When I check I see me baby deh down in the bucket, and she bum bum deh up. I pull she out and try suck the water out she nose but was just slime.”

The mother said that she ran out of the home in a desperate cry for her, with nothing but her bath towel wrapped around her. Neighbours reportedly took the unconscious toddler to the Oscar Joseph Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by a doctor.

Vanessa said that her daughter was apparently trying to reach for a cup, which had somehow fell into the bucket of water.

“My baby don’t go around water…is like she cup fall in the bucket and she lean in to grab the cup and she couldn’t get out back.”

A post mortem examination is soon to be conducted on the body.