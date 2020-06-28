Latest update June 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tenant in your own home

Jun 28, 2020 News 0

Imagine someone walks into your home, orders you to move into the lower flat and takes over the running of the entire property.
It is your home, you have the transport for it. But you have no say in how it is run.
You have become a tenant in your own home. Every month, he sends you bills for the electricity, water, cooking gas and groceries.
He also sends you bills for repairs he said he did but which you did not authorize. He even says you can check the bills to see if it is on par with international prices.
This is what has happened to Guyana. The oil companies have come here and taken over our oil resources.
They are making all the decisions; they are deciding how the sector is to be managed.
They are determining how much oil is being produced. They are determining what is to be spent and how it is to be spent.
Guyana has no say.
And you can be sure that they are sending us the Bills for us to be the checker.
Guyanese must demand a greater say in the how our oil expenses are managed.
Demand a better deal!

Similar Articles

Sports

Sarwan says he was mentally ‘framed out’ of WI cricket

Sarwan says he was mentally ‘framed out’ of WI cricket

Jun 28, 2020

By Sean Devers Former Guyana and West Indies Captain Ramnaresh ‘Ronnie’ Sarwan, speaking with Alexis Jordon on the Jamaican Sports Max Zone TV programme on Friday Evening says he was ‘framed...
Read More
New York Independence Cup called off, but Parasnauth confident of Prime Minister’s T20 Cup

New York Independence Cup called off, but...

Jun 28, 2020

GCOS support Eastveldt Football Club

GCOS support Eastveldt Football Club

Jun 28, 2020

Vieira continues to impress in Canada

Vieira continues to impress in Canada

Jun 27, 2020

CWI head Skerritt reported to CWI Ethics Committee

CWI head Skerritt reported to CWI Ethics

Jun 27, 2020

RHTYSC/Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year Award presented to Timothy Sandia

RHTYSC/Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year...

Jun 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019