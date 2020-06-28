Latest update June 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Man arrested 5 months after fatal hit-and-run that left Guyanese teen dead

Canada (www.cp24.com/news)- A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Brampton hit-and-run in January that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

Died: Dianna Manan

The crash happened near Gore Road and Queen Street at around 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 5
Peel police said a passing motorist found the victim lying in the eastbound lanes of Queen Street and suffering from a head injury.
The teenager was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was identified as Toronto resident Dianna Manan.
Police said the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene.
“Whatever happened to her, she didn’t deserve to be thrown like an animal or something. Even animals don’t die that way,” Savi Lakeram, Manan’s mother, told CTV News Toronto the day after the crash.
Lakeram said Manan was a “happy kid” who dreamed of being a doctor.
Following an investigation, police said Vaughan resident Adhinath Sankar was arrested on Thursday.
Sankar was charged with fail to remain causing death. He was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Friday.

 

