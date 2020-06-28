Latest update June 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Labourer, 48, found dead in trench

Jun 28, 2020

The lifeless body of a labourer, 48, was found floating in a trench on the Essequibo Coast on Friday afternoon.

The home in which Rajanauth Daljit lived

The man, who was identified as Rajanauth Daljit, was found dead in a trench which runs parallel to the New Road public road.
Daljit’s neighbour said that she last saw him leaving his New Road home, sometime around 07:00hrs. Friday afternoon.
The elderly woman said: “Yesterday morning early around seven o’ clock, he went out because when he leaves home he calls out for me and he says Chachi morning.”
Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, Daljit left for the home of a farmer who was identified as Koomar.
The farmer said that he last saw Daljit washing some paddy bags in the trench.
The farmer reportedly left Daljit and went in search of cow manure.
Upon returning home, he realized that Daljit’s cigarettes and lighter were on his verandah, but the labourer was nowhere to be seen.
After searching for some time, Koomar said that he saw something floating in the front trench. Upon investigating, the farmer realized that it was the body of Daljit, floating face down.
An alarm was raised and neighbours and relatives rushed to the scene.
A neighbour who spoke with Kaieteur News said that the man lived alone and suffered from epilepsy, commonly known as ‘fits’.
Residents also mentioned that the man was an alcoholic.
Police later arrived on the scene, and the body was taken to the Oscar Joseph Hospital, Charity.

 

