DDL donates sanitizing cleaner to 128 schools

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) on Friday announced a donation of alcohol-based sanitizing cleaner, Environ, to the Ministry of Education to assist secondary schools with preparation for the upcoming Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Examinations (CSEC and CAPE).

DDL Brand Manager Larry Wills with Head Teacher Melanie Jones of Richard Ishmael Secondary School

One hundred and twenty-eight secondary schools across the country will each receive a 19-litres (5-gallon) bottle of the cleanser to ensure that the areas to be used by the examination students are cleaned to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
The first donations were on Friday delivered directly to three Georgetown secondary schools- St
Joseph’s High, South Ruimveldt and Richard Ishmael. The remainder will be delivered directly to the Ministry for distribution.
DDL’s Chairman, Komal Samaroo, said that: “The students who are about to write these examinations are our next generation of leadership and COVID-19 is the most recent addition to the challenges that they face on the road to development. As a company, we have remained focused on supporting education so this was an obvious decision for us to respond to the COVID-19 challenge that our current students face.”
The company said it is now working on arrangements to provide similar support to schools at other levels prior to the planned opening of all schools in September.
This donation of 2,500 litres to secondary schools follows a donation of 15,000 litres in March to senior citizen’s homes, orphanages, night shelters, prisons, and other facilities similar to these.
In addition, the sanitizing cleaner was distributed to agencies that provide public services to assist in keeping counter surfaces clean.
These included the post offices, police stations, health centres, and public hospitals.

