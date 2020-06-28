Boy 14, mom and dad dies In blaze clinging to each other

It was tragedy last night after the charred remains of a couple and their 14-year-old son were removed from the rubbles of a two-storey apartment building at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.Police and fire officials believed that the building was torched over a dispute.

They have detained a cousin of the property’s owner who was reportedly seen in the top flat of the apartment where the fire is believed to have started.

The man was taken into custody after he re-visited the scene to investigate the blaze later that evening.

The apartment building located at E-Half Sixth Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD), reportedly caught fire at around 17:45hrs.

A tenant, who is also a sister to Lewis, claimed that she was outside having a chat when she heard screams. She ran into the building only to realize that it was on fire. The woman claimed that she rushed to a nearby pipe with a container to draw some water to extinguish the blaze.However, the fire was spreading quickly and parts of the building started to collapse.The woman was left with no choice but help rescue her children. She told reporters that the building was collapsing so fast that she was forced to “pass some of her younger kids through a hole in the fence located at the back”.

Eyewitnesses claimed that when the fire started another tenant said to be an elderly man tried to save his belongings. The man brought out a “small center table, a television set” and returned to retrieve something else but was nearly trapped. He barely managed to escape through a back gate.On the other hand, the family which perished was trapped in an apartment located on the bottom flat which was said to be heavily grilled.

Attempts were made by relatives and neighbours to rescue them but the fire proved too much. They were also hampered by the grills.

One relative told reporters that everyone was forced to listen to agonizing screams of the now

dead family as the building came crashing down on them.It was agony as helpless relatives and neighbours watch as the fire took over.

When firefighters arrived, they eventually managed to contain the blaze and then begun the hard task of combing through the smoldering rubbles.They eventually confirmed the worst. The charred remains of the three would found close to each other.

They appear, in the last moments, to be clinging to each other.