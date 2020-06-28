Latest update June 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

CJIA readies for proposed July 1 reopening

Jun 28, 2020

In preparation for the phased reopening of the international airports, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) teamed up with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to ensure that the airport is up to par with the guidelines to protect passengers against the spread of COVID -19.


A sign at the airport, in the baggage retrieval area.

CMO, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, and airport and other officials during a demonstration of equipment that will test body temperature at the CJIA.

A team from the MoPH, the GCAA and Immigration conducted a walk through and site visit at the CJIA on Friday to have a firsthand view of the COVID-19 measures that have been put in place ahead of the proposed July 1 reopening.
According to a video released by the Ministry of Public Health, the GCAA joined in helping to form and stipulate requirements by which the airline operators, airport staff, passengers and other stakeholders are
Aviation security Manager Abraham Doris noted that the intention is to enforce safety and hygiene practices. He noted the GCAA will also have a surveillance team present to ensure that the regulations are adhered to.
Chief Medical Officer, (CMO) Dr. Shamdeo Persaud noted that CJIA has outfitted with the necessary equipment and labels to help safeguard workers and passengers against the spread of the infectious disease.

Stand in line: CJIA staff demonstrates how passengers will be allowed to stand in line at the airport in observance of the social-distancing rule

Last month, the National COVID-19 Task Force set into motion a blueprint for the 4-stage phased reopening of the country’s airports to international travel.
The GCAA, the aviation body submitted the blueprint to 48 local, regional and international stakeholders.
Director-General of GCAA, Egbert Field had noted that critical planning, as outlined by Phase 1 of the blueprint, is essential to the airports’ resuming international travel.
During this phase 1, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be developed to guide health, safety and security at the airports and aboard flights in light of COVID-19.
Further, the GCAA has already drafted regulations that will bolster the SOPs by applying penalties to individuals and entities should there be any infractions.

 

 

