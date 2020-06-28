11 health workers isolated in Bartica – 3-yr-old tested positive for COVID-19

Eleven healthcare workers, comprising of doctors and nurses, are now in isolation after coming into contact with Bartica’s first recorded case of COVID-19.

There are now concerns among the residents of that Region Seven Township of the Health Department’s capacity to handle the rapidly rising number of positive cases.

The 11 healthcare workers, comprising of five nurses, two doctors, one lab technician and two porters, were placed in home isolation for 14 days after they came into direct contact with Bartica’s first positive case last week.

The situation would highlight the growing strain on the country’s capacity to deal with the pandemic with resources, beds and protective clothing in demand.

The healthcare workers were said to have failed to follow the necessary guidelines, set out by the Ministry of Public Health and the local health department, and dealt directly with the patient, who exhibited symptoms closely related to malaria.

The patient was treated and sent home but later returned after his symptoms became more severe. It was also revealed that several health personnel refused to turn out to work after accusing the health department of failure to put systems in place to safeguard them.

A source revealed that it was after the patient returned to the hospital, that a test was conducted which showed that that patient was positive for the Novel Coronavirus. The patient was then immediately transferred to an isolation facility in Georgetown for further management and care.

A source revealed to this publication that the regional hospital in Bartica, which was understaffed long before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the shores of Guyana, remains in dire need of staffing and supplies from the National COVID-19 Taskforce in order to combat the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

Kaieteur News reached out to the Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Edward Sagala, for a comment on the matter.

However, he refused to comment.

With limited resources to its disposal, residents are now concerned whether the local Health Department will be able to contain the spread of COVID-19 after it was revealed yesterday that a total of five persons had tested positive in the mining town of Bartica, including a three year old child.

Kaieteur News reached out to several residents of Bartica who all shared similar concerns.

One resident in particular, noted that the residents of Bartica were not taking the warning seriously after number of persons were seen gathered and “sporting “at a popular beach on Father’s Day. The resident added the COVID-19 patient was among the persons seen at the gathering.

The Regional Health and Emergency Committee (RHEC) headed by the RHO issued a press release yesterday admonishing person for their careless behaviour.

“What is sad and of increasing concern is the fact that Barticians are continuously flaunting/ignoring the advisories that the Health Department, time and time again, has been preaching, and no one seems to be listening, showing care or even bothering at all. Face masks are not worn; instead individuals keep them in their bags and pockets. Social distancing is not being observed at all. Small children can be seen wandering on the road unsupervised. Where are the parents? Barticians still continue to be casual and unconcerned, despite our constant reminders that we are facing a deadly disease,” the release stated.

Furthermore, the RHO in the press release urged person to adhere to the precautionary guidelines set out by the Ministry of Public Health as well as the National COVID-19 Taskforce.

“Please continue to pray for us, the medical staff and all those affected by this dreadful virus. Please stay safe, observe the curfew, stay at home if you are feeling unwell or unless it is necessary to go out…and, of utmost importance, show special care and attention to small children to keep them out of harm’s way,” the RHO added.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb rapidly in the mining town of Bartica with the mining community of Aranka remaining the epicenter of the virus in the region.