Worst case scenario: US could freeze Guyana’s oil funds – Washington political consultant

Jun 27, 2020 News 0

Political Consultant, José Cárdenas

A restriction of access to Guyana’s oil funds is entirely possible in the worst case scenario, if the will of the Guyanese people is not respected, says Washington-based political consultant Jose Cardenas.

The funds currently sit at a New York Federal Reserve Bank.

In an interview with local media this morning, Cardenas noted, in response to questions from Kaieteur News, the restriction of access to the oil funds as an example of the measures Washington may take.

He said that the US is keenly attuned to the evolution of Guyana’s 2020 electoral process.

Sanctions, he indicated, could affect individuals who are seen to be holding up the process. In the event that the conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is more Government-wide, Cardenas said that sanctions could be more sectoral.

Especially as it relates to Guyana’s oil sector, Cardenas said that Guyana would do well not to assume that it could operate outside of the reach of the US, pointing to Guyana’s neighbour Venezuela, as a testament to the power of US sanctions.

Cardenas said that from his observation, President David Granger has enough love and pride for his country that he will do the right thing and concede.

  • The Gamesmanship must end

    The Guyanese people are being held to ransom because of the palpable failure of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).... more

