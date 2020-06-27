Latest update June 27th, 2020 12:12 AM

Vieira continues to impress in Canada

Jun 27, 2020 Sports 0

Guyanese Elliot Vieira stormed the front row of the SOAR (Southern Ontario Association of Racing) championships and snagged his second chequered flag in as many weekends as superbike action continued in Canada last weekend.

Elliot Vieira in his element. (Mikey Spice photo)

Vieira, a former Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) Superbike Champion, returned to the Grand Bend in Ontario last weekend for his second weekend of Pro-sport 600cc action where he earned his second win.
Qualifying on P2 during the Saturday Session, the Guyanese took the lead early on Sunday and never looked back as he continued his scintillating form.
Vieira also did well in the 1000cc event with a second place finish aboard the same 600cc bike he had used earlier.
The previous week Vieira picked up his first win on the Canadian circuit with a first place finish at the Canadian Superbike Championships (CSBK) Regional at the Grand Bend.
The 2015 Caribbean Champ, who is studying in Canada, had qualified third but quickly made his way to the front of the pack by lap two, where he dominated for the remaining six laps.

 

New 2019