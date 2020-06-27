US Senate Foreign Relations Committee calls on Granger to concede

Latest update June 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
– Says recount results should be declared and transition begun
The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee is calling on President David Granger to concede, since his party, the APNU+AFC coalition has lost the elections. The senators say that the results of the recount reflect the will of the people and should be used to make a declaration, before a democratic transition of power.The statement comes from U.S. Senators Jim Risch (Republican) and Bob Menendez (Democrat), Chairman and Ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, respectively; and Marco Rubio (Republican) and Ben Cardin (Democrat), Chairman and Ranking member respectively of the Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civilian Security, Democracy, Human Rights, and Global Women’s Issues.
While both Jeffries and Clarke have condemned what they consider foreign interference in Guyana’s affairs today, their view on the matter seem to have changed since 2015, when they urged the US government to investigate then President Donald Ramotar after he had dissolved Parliament to avoid a No Confidence Motion.
Most notably, yesterday’s statement said clearly: “President Granger should honor the will of the Guyanese people and concede.”
This coming from a bipartisan group of members from the Foreign Relations Committee is the strongest single intervention yet from the US legislature, and one that both Democrats and Republican agreements have found rare consensus in agreeing with White House policy on.
