The hypocrisy that has unravelled in the past days

DEAR EDITOR,

Since the General and Regional Elections began, we have seen all sorts of dramas unfold by the various stakeholders contesting the elections. Not only have dramas unfolded but the HYPOCRISY of a certain stakeholder (party) contesting the elections and some of its supporters have come to light.

The 2015 General and Regional Elections was observed by International Observers, Local Observers and all stakeholders that contested the elections. The very same observers called for and urged for “Free, Fair and Credible Elections”, which was later reported to be “Free, Fair and Credible” by all the International, Local and Party Observers. Back then, International Observers weren’t told to “Stay out of Guyana’s Internal Affairs” by any of the Stakeholders (Parties) Contesting the Elections, nor was any of the International Observers and Local Observers verbally abused via social media about their gender or physical appearance.

The HYPOCRISY has surfaced and unfolded from the recent statements made by the Members and some supporters of a certain political party verbally abusing and condemning the ABC countries, EU and most importantly the CARICOM Chair, the Honourable Mia Mottley for doing their jobs rightly with honestly.

I have seen the attacks on the Honourable Caricom Chair Mia Mottley which were targeted to her physical appearance, by most of a certain political party members and supporters. These attacks deserve high condemnation from the relevant authorities namely the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) for such a deplorable act.

Now that the International Observers have done and are doing their jobs, they are being condemned and verbally abused by the very same political party that praised them back in 2015. Is that Decency and Integrity? I leave that for the readers to decide.

Yours truly,

Randy Da Silva