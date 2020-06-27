Latest update June 27th, 2020 12:29 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The hypocrisy that has unravelled in the past days

Jun 27, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

Since the General and Regional Elections began, we have seen all sorts of dramas unfold by the various stakeholders contesting the elections. Not only have dramas unfolded but the HYPOCRISY of a certain stakeholder (party) contesting the elections and some of its supporters have come to light.
The 2015 General and Regional Elections was observed by International Observers, Local Observers and all stakeholders that contested the elections. The very same observers called for and urged for “Free, Fair and Credible Elections”, which was later reported to be “Free, Fair and Credible” by all the International, Local and Party Observers. Back then, International Observers weren’t told to “Stay out of Guyana’s Internal Affairs” by any of the Stakeholders (Parties) Contesting the Elections, nor was any of the International Observers and Local Observers verbally abused via social media about their gender or physical appearance.
The HYPOCRISY has surfaced and unfolded from the recent statements made by the Members and some supporters of a certain political party verbally abusing and condemning the ABC countries, EU and most importantly the CARICOM Chair, the Honourable Mia Mottley for doing their jobs rightly with honestly.
I have seen the attacks on the Honourable Caricom Chair Mia Mottley which were targeted to her physical appearance, by most of a certain political party members and supporters. These attacks deserve high condemnation from the relevant authorities namely the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) for such a deplorable act.
Now that the International Observers have done and are doing their jobs, they are being condemned and verbally abused by the very same political party that praised them back in 2015. Is that Decency and Integrity? I leave that for the readers to decide.

Yours truly,
Randy Da Silva

Similar Articles

Sports

Vieira continues to impress in Canada

Vieira continues to impress in Canada

Jun 27, 2020

Guyanese Elliot Vieira stormed the front row of the SOAR (Southern Ontario Association of Racing) championships and snagged his second chequered flag in as many weekends as superbike action continued...
Read More
CWI head Skerritt reported to CWI Ethics Committee

CWI head Skerritt reported to CWI Ethics

Jun 27, 2020

RHTYSC/Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year Award presented to Timothy Sandia

RHTYSC/Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year...

Jun 26, 2020

GOA to have six coaches in PanAm sports Psych course

GOA to have six coaches in PanAm sports Psych...

Jun 25, 2020

Mooniram Persuad making a difference as a grass roots Coach

Mooniram Persuad making a difference as a grass...

Jun 25, 2020

BCB honour’s Jerry Karim as its Brian Ramphal 2020 Father of the Year

BCB honour’s Jerry Karim as its Brian Ramphal...

Jun 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019