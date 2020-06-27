Suspect confesses to gunning down construction worker during Agricola vendetta

– slain man’s girlfriend, others also in custody

An Agricola resident who was charged last year for shooting off a piece of another man’s ear has reportedly confessed to gunning down Kitty construction worker Tyron Duesbury last Monday.

According to sources, the suspect claimed that he returned fire after the occupants of a car, who included Duesbury and his girlfriend, shot at him.

“He has claimed that he had a vendetta with the occupants of a car,” a source said.

The slain man’s girlfriend and others who were allegedly present during the shooting are also in custody.

Duesbury, of William Street, Kitty, was shot dead between 12:30h and 01:00h Monday in Brutus Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

The shooting reportedly occurred at a party that was being held in the area, despite the COVID-19 curfew.

Police had initially received reports that Duesbury, his girlfriend and others were passing in a car when they heard explosions.

Duesbury then said that he had been shot.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Sources confirmed that Deusbury’s alleged killer was charged last year for shooting off part of the left ear of Kristian Jeffrey, son of popular motor-racer Kevin Jeffrey, during a robbery near Agricola.

It is alleged that Jeffrey and a friend had just left a concert at the National Stadium, when two men robbed them at gunpoint.

Jeffrey alleged that a confrontation during the robbery resulted in him being shot to the right ear.