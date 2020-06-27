Solidarity Within

DEAR EDITOR,

It was refreshing to read of His Excellency’s recent speech to the new Military Officers. He emphasized the importance of solidarity and the protection of our country. The current global economic and political context in which we find ourselves today makes the need for national solidarity to be a top priority.

I fondly remember my time at Queen’s College when I was fortunate enough to lead my school in the Parade before His Excellency L.F.S. Burnham and a number of Generals at The Square of the Revolution. On my feet were very comfortable Bata shoes and Guyana in my heart. We were an embargoed country at the time, but love of country was more important than access to external goods. Love of country brought with it solidarity and unity amongst those of different races, cultures and socioeconomic backgrounds. There was peace and low levels of crime in the country and a high level of contentment with what we had which was ours. Anything seemed possible at the time. Our allies were secure and Guyanese ingenuity provided the solutions needed to any problem that would arise.

It is with this spirit of solidarity that I echo the call for unity amongst our people and the rebuilding of trust. Our national resources are many and as a people, we know how to make a little go far during hard times. There is no need for extensive conflict over control of the national purse. Guyana has sufficient wealth for all of its people. Let humility and solidarity lead us all towards a resolution of our internal disagreements and may the outcome be a strengthening of our nation’s unity so that our external foes will disband any plans they have to conquer our nation. Venezuela is a larger foe, which is weakening, and the matter of Essequibo should take precedence. If and when the ruling of the International Court of Justice comes in our favour, we must be prepared and strengthen our united guard against any potential retaliatory moves. Independent of who becomes our next President, please ponder on the need for solidarity within our borders as the elections process comes to a conclusion.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana