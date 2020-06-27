Lo Lo has become a pathetic sight

GECOM CEO Keith Lowenfield, after months of lying low while he does his nonsense, has issued a statement saying he is not bound to accept the instruction of the Commission. It is obvious, Lo Lo has stooped so low that he has put his IQ in the wrong place, perhaps where it always was. Even a moron can understand the role of the Commission. It is the acceptance of the Commission of the election results that allows for a legal presidency.

If Lowenfield says he will not accept the instruction of the Commission to make a report from the CARICOM Recount, then the Commission by law can accept the recount. What Lowenfield is essentially telling this nation that he is the only citizen in Guyana who is above the law. He can submit statistical depravities to the Commission and the Commission cannot say to him, you have given us ‘jumbie’ numbers.

The President, the Commissioner of Police, Army head, Chancellor of the judiciary, etc are not above the law but somehow he is. Whoever wrote that statement for Lo Lo has low intelligence and their IQ is where Lo Lo has his. Is Lowenfield telling us that based on what he has, Granger could be sworn in? By whom? Let us look at the scenario that is likely to unfold.

If the CCJ’s decision invalidates the Court of Appeal ruling, Claudette Singh then has to look at the election report from Lowenfield. If the PPP loses in the CCJ, then Singh still has to make a declaration from Lowenfield’s paper work. But even though I will inflexibly hold on to my thinking of Singh creating the mess Guyana is in, I believe she will not accept Lowenfield’s report. Of course, there is no imposition by the Court on her to accept the current declaration Lowenfield handed her.

It has reached the stage where Singh’s hands are completely tied. She cannot accept Lowenfield’s assignment of votes. I don’t know what she will do after her rejection but I know she will not make a declaration based on that Draculean tabulation of Lowenfield.

What this means is that Granger cannot be sworn in. So the impasse means Granger cannot be the next president. If Singh dissolves the impasse, APNU+AFC still cannot retain power because Singh’s alternative is to accept the CARICOM approved recount. That pathway of course spells disintegration of APNU+AFC. The reality is therefore that APNU+AFC is gone.

Granger has two alternatives to cling to power. If there isn’t a government, he insinuated that he can invoke emergency powers so that Parliament can vote money for the state. I haven’t seen anything from the opposition spheres that deny that he cannot go that route. Jagdeo says his party will not go to parliament anyway. But how long can his government hold on even if money is released to the Treasury? The sanctions will devastate the country.

The second alternative is that Singh declares a winner based on the recount and Granger refuses to accept it. He then becomes an illegal president. By what mechanism can his presidency survive? Which part of the world is going to recognize the Granger presidency? The embassies of India, China, Mexico and Russia have not been vocal in denouncing the rigged election. But India will not ignore the Commonwealth and recognize the Granger presidency.

Mexico is not going to go against the OAS and the Americans for a country like Guyana that is not an asset to Mexico. China and Russia are deeply involved in Venezuela and they will not burden themselves by supporting an illegal regime in Guyana. In geopolitics, anything is possible.

Let us say the Chinese and Russians recognize an illegal Granger presidency, they will make formidable geo-political demands that will infuriate the Americans and you can actually have international arrest warrants for members of such a rogue government. Keith Lowenfield is either fooling himself or he has too low an IQ to understand the fix the APNU+AFC is in. He knows not a damn thing about law, the realities of Guyana’s politics, the brutal realities of global politics. Lowenfield cannot get APNU+AFC into the seat of power. He does not have that constitutional power. He should ask himself why after four months he hasn’t been able to move the APNU+AFC bandwagon even an inch closer to regaining office. Lowenfield’s statement shows what an immensely ignorant person he is but also what a dangerous human he is also. Lo Lo knows very well that he has stooped so low that his lowly behaviour will get him into further trouble.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)