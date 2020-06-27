Latest update June 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Interest on Natural Resource Fund suffers blow due to COVID-19

Jun 27, 2020 News 0

Quarterly report reveals…

In an effort to temper the economic blows of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York which holds Guyana’s Natural Resource Fund (NRF) has lowered its interest rates, resulting in the profit on Guyana’s deposits in the account being lowered by a considerable degree. This was noted in the first quarterly report on the Fund.

A detailed overview of the performance of the Fund

The document, which was seen by Kaieteur News, notes that the Federal Reserve Bank lowered interest rates twice in the first quarter from a range of 1.50% – 1.75% to 1% – 1.25% and then again to a drastic 0% – 0.25%.
As of March 2020, the Natural Resource Fund capital stood at $11.5B while the profit comprising of interest earned on deposits stood at $1.6M. This represented a return of 0.014% during the quarter. In March, Finance Minister Winston Jordan had disclosed to this news agency that Guyana had received almost US$55M for the first million barrels of oil which was sold to Bahamas-based Shell Western Supply Trading Limited (SWSTL). The report figures cover that amount.
Earlier this month, the nation received another US$35M from Shell for the second list of one million barrels of oil from the Stabroek Block. A third lift is expected soon. Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe, had told this newspaper in a previous interview that Guyana is entitled to at least five million barrels of oil for 2020.
According to the Energy Department, the subsidiary of Shell, which is the third-largest company in the world based on 2018 revenues, won the bid for three lifts on account of a number of factors, including Shell’s willingness to share critical refinery information which it asserts Guyana needs, in order to understand the Liza crude behaviour.
Kaieteur News was also informed via a statement from the department that Shell’s readiness to support it in operating these cargoes, while it is strengthening its structures and in-house crude commercialization human resources, was also a determining factor.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Vieira continues to impress in Canada

Vieira continues to impress in Canada

Jun 27, 2020

Guyanese Elliot Vieira stormed the front row of the SOAR (Southern Ontario Association of Racing) championships and snagged his second chequered flag in as many weekends as superbike action continued...
Read More
CWI head Skerritt reported to CWI Ethics Committee

CWI head Skerritt reported to CWI Ethics

Jun 27, 2020

RHTYSC/Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year Award presented to Timothy Sandia

RHTYSC/Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year...

Jun 26, 2020

GOA to have six coaches in PanAm sports Psych course

GOA to have six coaches in PanAm sports Psych...

Jun 25, 2020

Mooniram Persuad making a difference as a grass roots Coach

Mooniram Persuad making a difference as a grass...

Jun 25, 2020

BCB honour’s Jerry Karim as its Brian Ramphal 2020 Father of the Year

BCB honour’s Jerry Karim as its Brian Ramphal...

Jun 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The Gamesmanship must end

    The Guyanese people are being held to ransom because of the palpable failure of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019