Hindu Dharmic Sabha urges respect for democracy, declaration that respects will of the people

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha has joined calls for the Government of Guyana to respect democracy and allow declaration of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections that respects the will of Guyana’s electorate.

“We must continue to insist on respect for democracy and accountability from GECOM in the declaration of the elections results reflecting all the votes and the will of the Guyanese people,” the Dharmic Sabha said in a statement yesterday.

Expressing concern that Guyana’s four month long electoral process has not reach its finality, the Dharmic Sabha pointed out that “the results of the recount were described by the CARICOM Observer team as being acceptable and constituting the basis for the declaration of credible results of the March 2, 2020 elections.”

Additionally, the Hindu society noted the comments made by CARICOM Chair, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Guyana’s political situation and the attacks that followed, deeming those attacks as “reprehensible.”

“As a Head of State,” the Dharmic Sabha said “Chair of CARICOM and an outstanding Caribbean woman, Prime Minister Mottley has the inalienable right to express her views on the current untenable post-election state-of-affairs in Guyana.”

The report prepared by the high level CARICOM team that observed the recount process at the behest and approval of President Granger, they stated, has provided the basis for Prime Minister Mottley as the sitting Chair of CARICOM, to give a statement on Guyana’s unresolved elections.

According to the Dharmic Sabha, “To spew vitriol and offensive remarks on this distinguished leader for speaking in her characteristic forthright manner about the “bizarre” nature of the post elections period, as well as the attempt by CEO of GECOM to manipulate the elections results by disenfranchising thousands(115,000) of voters is offensive and disrespectful.”

Her comments, they said, mirror the sentiments of many Guyanese, global leaders, international organisations and the diplomatic community.

“Leaders must be responsible and set a good example for their supporters. Everyone is entitled to express his or her views and differ but spewing hate is not going to change the fact that Guyana still remains in limbo four months after elections with a stagnant economy, concerns related to COVID-19 and many challenges facing our nation and its people as a result of this impasse,” the Hindu Society noted.

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha commended Guyanese for their patience throughout this period and urged all to let their words and conduct be free from hatred, resentment and ill will.