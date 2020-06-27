Guyana records another 15 COVID-19 cases, total now at 230

Guyana now has a total of 230 recorded COVID-19 cases; the country yesterday saw an increase of 15 new cases from a total of 68 tests. According to the Ministry of Public Health’s daily update, a total of 109 persons have recovered, while the number of deaths remains at 12, in institutional isolation, there is 109 active cases and in institutional quarantine, there is 16 persons. Meanwhile, one patient remains in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

From Thursday June 18, Guyana began seeing an upward spiral in the number of confirmed cases, to be exact 58 new cases; beginning with an increase of 12, followed by 21 on Monday June 22, followed consecutively by 1, 3, 6 and 15 yesterday.

Over the last few days, there have been an alarming number of increases in cases in the interior regions. Up to June 25, 73 persons have tested positive from Regions 1 and 7, with Region 1 accounting for 42 cases and Aranka in Region 7, 31 respectively. Bartica also recorded its first case on Thursday.

During the daily update Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said, “I wish to make special mention of the frontline workers in Regions #1 and #7 and the staff of the National Public Health Reference Laboratory for your continued efforts in this fight. Our workers are continuing to put themselves at risk to ensure that we can detect this disease early and isolate those persons who are sick so that we can contain this pandemic. We call again on the residents of Moruca and those of the mining communities in Region #7 to heed the warning. This disease is easily transmitted when you are in close contact with someone who is positive.”

According to the World Health Organization, the total number of cases globally is 9,296,202 with 479,133 deaths while in the Region of the Americas, the number of cases is 4,604, 134 with 230,165 deaths.