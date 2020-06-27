Guyana, Politics and God’s Forgiveness

DEAR EDITOR,

I think by now everyone knows that I stand neutral on politics but I follow the news every day to know what is happening in my country. Every day I get what is called “breaking new” but each one of the breaking news has a short life with some becoming a jigsaw puzzle, which no one seems to have the ability to put together. I conclude that only God knows the future of Guyana because He sees the intent of every human heart. This is what the wise King Solomon said in Ecclesiastes Chapter 7 and verse 29. “This is what I have found. God has made mankind upright, but men have gone in search of many schemes.”

A Trinidad and a Guyanese met at the sea wall and started a conversation. The Trinidadian said that the worst problems in the twin island are the Government and the opposition to which the Guyanese replied, “you are better off than us because we do not know to count and read to determine the winning party. We go to the court but then someone files an injunction to stop legal process.” Really said the Trini, “How will you know the winning party?” To this, the Guyanese replied “only God knows”.

A politician asked his mother what the bible says about lying to which the mother replied, “The bible says that lying is your present help in times of trouble.” My last letter focused on lying but I would like to revisit this subject again to answer the question from God’s word. Proverbs 12: 22: “The Lord detests or hates lying lips but He delights in men who are truthful.”

Someone wrote in the Kaieteur News that Guyana has a Christian Government because the members faithfully attend church every Sunday. That is great news and I want to congratulate those concerned. But is that how we describe a Christian? If a cat gets kitten in an oven does that make them bread or biscuit? The bible informs all of us that being a Christian is establishing a relationship with Jesus where His word is a mirror through which we see ourselves and make no mistake, God does not negotiate His standards to accommodate anyone. Instead, He has stern warnings for the consequences of violators.

Guyana’s politics reminds me of an old song, ‘O yes, I am the great pretender’ sung by The Platters and introduced to the world on November 3, 1955 with over 10,622,000+ views. ‘The Great Pretender’ talks about a man who is heartbroken but tries to deny it and pretends to be okay. The song says, “My need is such I pretend too much. I’m lonely but no one can tell. I’ve played the game to my real shame.” Take this from me, pretense is difficult, dangerous and destructive and is equal to an addiction that leaves you in bondage for life.

I know losing an election is painful and leaves you heartbroken but we are all aware that trying to deny the truth with pretense is choosing the most destructive path in life but there is hope and forgiveness in God who loves us enough to allow Jesus, a sinless Saviour to die for sinful man.

Harold Beharry