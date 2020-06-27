Guyana has no place for desperate dictators

DEAR EDITOR,

I applaud Kaieteur News for disseminating the important elections developments in a manner that is unambiguous. There must be no beating around the bush when it comes to exposing the shameless attempts by the caretaker administration of Mr. David Granger to hold on to power by any means necessary.

There have been so many different variations put forward by this embarrassing group as to why they won, or – if that doesn’t work – didn’t lose the March 2 General Elections. They have been rightfully unmasked and found to be power drunkards. Guyana in 2020 has no place for desperate dictators.

Alicia B