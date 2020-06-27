Farmer remanded on gun, ammo charges

A Berbice man was on Thursday remanded to prison for allegedly having in his possession an illegal firearm and ammunition. The defendant, Cloyd Davis, 59, a farmer of Limlair Village, Corentyne, Region Six, made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court when the charges were read to him.

According to the facts of the charges, on June 23, 2020, police were on patrol in Limlair Village when they noticed the defendant carrying a haversack and acting in a suspicious manner. The defendant was intercepted and a search was carried out on his person and the haversack. The police discovered the gun and ammunitions resulting in the charge that he had in his possession one .22 revolver and 39 live rounds of .22 ammunition, when he is not a licensed firearm holder.

Davis was also charged for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking in relation to 5 grammes of cannabis found in his possession at the time of his arrest. He pleaded guilty to that charge.

After listening to the facts of the charge, Magistrate Singh remanded the defendant to prison for the gun and ammunition charges, and fined him $10,000 for the narcotics charge. Davis is expected to make his next court appearance on July 27, 2020.