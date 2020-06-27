Latest update June 27th, 2020 12:12 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Farmer remanded on gun, ammo charges

Jun 27, 2020 News 0

A Berbice man was on Thursday remanded to prison for allegedly having in his possession an illegal firearm and ammunition. The defendant, Cloyd Davis, 59, a farmer of Limlair Village, Corentyne, Region Six, made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court when the charges were read to him.

Remanded: Cloyd Davis

According to the facts of the charges, on June 23, 2020, police were on patrol in Limlair Village when they noticed the defendant carrying a haversack and acting in a suspicious manner. The defendant was intercepted and a search was carried out on his person and the haversack. The police discovered the gun and ammunitions resulting in the charge that he had in his possession one .22 revolver and 39 live rounds of .22 ammunition, when he is not a licensed firearm holder.
Davis was also charged for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking in relation to 5 grammes of cannabis found in his possession at the time of his arrest. He pleaded guilty to that charge.
After listening to the facts of the charge, Magistrate Singh remanded the defendant to prison for the gun and ammunition charges, and fined him $10,000 for the narcotics charge. Davis is expected to make his next court appearance on July 27, 2020.

Similar Articles

Sports

Vieira continues to impress in Canada

Vieira continues to impress in Canada

Jun 27, 2020

Guyanese Elliot Vieira stormed the front row of the SOAR (Southern Ontario Association of Racing) championships and snagged his second chequered flag in as many weekends as superbike action continued...
Read More
CWI head Skerritt reported to CWI Ethics Committee

CWI head Skerritt reported to CWI Ethics

Jun 27, 2020

RHTYSC/Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year Award presented to Timothy Sandia

RHTYSC/Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year...

Jun 26, 2020

GOA to have six coaches in PanAm sports Psych course

GOA to have six coaches in PanAm sports Psych...

Jun 25, 2020

Mooniram Persuad making a difference as a grass roots Coach

Mooniram Persuad making a difference as a grass...

Jun 25, 2020

BCB honour’s Jerry Karim as its Brian Ramphal 2020 Father of the Year

BCB honour’s Jerry Karim as its Brian Ramphal...

Jun 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019