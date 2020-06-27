Latest update June 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Jun 27, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Sports

Vieira continues to impress in Canada

Vieira continues to impress in Canada

Jun 27, 2020

Guyanese Elliot Vieira stormed the front row of the SOAR (Southern Ontario Association of Racing) championships and snagged his second chequered flag in as many weekends as superbike action continued...
Read More
CWI head Skerritt reported to CWI Ethics Committee

CWI head Skerritt reported to CWI Ethics

Jun 27, 2020

RHTYSC/Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year Award presented to Timothy Sandia

RHTYSC/Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year...

Jun 26, 2020

GOA to have six coaches in PanAm sports Psych course

GOA to have six coaches in PanAm sports Psych...

Jun 25, 2020

Mooniram Persuad making a difference as a grass roots Coach

Mooniram Persuad making a difference as a grass...

Jun 25, 2020

BCB honour’s Jerry Karim as its Brian Ramphal 2020 Father of the Year

BCB honour’s Jerry Karim as its Brian Ramphal...

Jun 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The Gamesmanship must end

    The Guyanese people are being held to ransom because of the palpable failure of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019