Dismissal for good and sufficient cause

Latest update June 27th, 2020 12:29 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
Guyana’s labour laws provide for summary dismissal from employment by the employer for good and sufficient cause relating to an employee’s conduct and performance on the job.
Good and sufficient cause include refusal to carry out lawful instructions on a timely basis, providing fictitious and fraudulent information and reports to the employing authority, misconduct, inefficiency, dilatory tactics, and unprofessional conduct and behaviour in the execution of contractual and statutory duties.
Why is there apparent inaction and paralysis or hesitation by GECOM in relation to the conduct and performance of some of its officials GECOM’s CEO, Lowenfield, Deputy CEO, Myers, RO Mingo and other recalcitrant and colluding senior staff of the Secretariat? Why is there no prompt disciplinary action taken by GECOM to replace these obvious recalcitrant public employees who are public servants, paid by tax payers?
GECOM must obey the Constitution and the relevant election laws and discharge its statutory responsibility on a timely manner and declare the winner of the 2nd March 2020 elections, based on the verified recounts of votes cast without further delay? These are valid votes cast. Everyone knows that the votes cast in the ballot boxes and counted and certified at the end of polling day by all the contesting political parties and accredited local and international observers, are VALID votes cast.
Those GECOM’s employees, who breached the Constitution and any election law, separate and apart from employment disciplinary actions, must be prosecuted in the courts, and bear the full force of the law.
With thanks
Joshua Singh
